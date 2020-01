Assam swimmer Shivangi Sarma won the gold medal in the200 meter Freestyle swimming event, in U21 categories with a timing of 2:07:91, at Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on Friday.

She beat her nearest competitor Bhavika Dugar of Tamil Nadu.

In the weightlifting, Assam boy Prabal Pratim Gogoi has won silver in 55 KG category.

Currently, Assam holds the 13th position with 28 medals including 7 Gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze.