Assam’s Gangotri Bordoloi won gold medal in cycling at the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games held in Sarusajai Stadium.

Gangotri won Gold in the 60-kilometer section while Chayanika Gogoi won bronze in the same category.

On the other hand, Assam won in the first match of hockey in the under-17 category of girls.

Assam won against Punjab in 3-1.