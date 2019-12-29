‘Khelo India’ Games: AASU plans massive protests if Modi visits Guwahati

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has determined to oppose the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to arrive in Guwahati on January 10 to inaugurate the ‘Khelo India Games’.

“After the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was passed, Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Assam for the first time on January 10,” AASU President Dipanka Kumar Nath said.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Sunday announced a fresh series of agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The outfit, which is leading the protest movements against the law in the state, said it will hold meetings, marches and other agitation programmes across Assam from January 1, 2020.

ALSO READ | AASU announces series of protest programmes against CAA