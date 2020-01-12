Khelo India: Maha dominates medal’s tally; Assam off to a slow start

In the third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, last year’s medal topper Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 29 medals including 9 gold, 8 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

Maharastra got to a flying start in the cycling events by winning two Gold on Sunday. Pooja Donole and Madhura Waykar won gold in cycling’s 15 and 20 kilometers in girls’ category.

Odisha’s boy Dinesh Kumar got gold in 30 kilometers cycling. Five (5) meet records have been created today in the athletics in the third Khelo India youth games in Guwahati. Punjab’s Jasmine Kaur won gold in under 17 girls’ shot put.

Kerala’s Ancy Sojan has put a brilliant show in winning gold in under 21 girls in the long jump event.



She also created the meet record. Madhya Pradesh’s Ikram Ali Khan snatched gold in discus throw while Tamil Nadu’s Karunyam won gold in girls under 21 category.

Maharastra is leading the tally with 9 gold and 8 silver followed by UP with 6 gold. Madhya Pradesh is in the third spot with 5 gold and 2 silver. Madhya Pradesh won all the gold in athletics.

Assam’s Upasa Talukdar managed to get 1 silver and 2 bronze medals so far in gymnastics.