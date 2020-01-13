Khelo India: Maharashtra tops medal tally

While Maharashtra is leading at the national level, Tripura is on the top of the list of northeastern states in the medal tally of the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati as on Sunday.

Maharashtra is on the top of the medal tally with a total of 38 medals including 12 gold, 10 silver, and 16 bronze medals, followed by Delhi with a total of 23 medals including 8 gold, 6 silver, and 9 bronze.

Uttar Pradesh is in the third position with a total of 16 medals including 7 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze in the 3rd edition of Khelo India Youth Games.

Among the northeastern states, Tripura is leading with a total of 5 medals including 4 gold and 1 silver, followed by Manipur with a total of 10 medals including 2 gold, 1 silver, and 7 bronze. Assam has so far gathered a total of 6 medals including only 1 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze, followed by Mizoram with 1 gold.

The other northeastern states are yet to win any medal in the mega sports event. Haryana’s position comes after UP with a total of 22 medals including 5 gold, 10 silver, and 7 bronze, followed by Gujarat with a total of 15 medals including 5 gold, 5 silver, and 5 bronze.

The Khelo India Youth Games began in Guwahati on January 10 and will continue up to January 22.

The mega event was inaugurated by Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and union sport & youth affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on January 10. While sharing the medal tally as on Sunday, union minister Rijiju on his twitter handle said: “Medal Tally till now at Khelo India Youth Games at Guwahati. Maharashtra is leading followed by Delhi and Uttar Pradesh”