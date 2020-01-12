Khelo India: Pooja Basumatary wins first Gold for Assam

Top StoriesRegionalSports

By Pratidin Bureau
Judoka Pooja Basumatary from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district won the first Gold medal for the state on Sunday at Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati.

She defeated her Uttarakhand opponent by 1-0 in the final held at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

She participated in the 57 kg category of judo competition. Pooja had represented India in the Commonwealth Judo Championship held in London in the last week of September 2019. Pooja took vigorous training at Gwalior.

Earlier, Assam’s Upasa Talukdar managed to get 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in gymnastics. 

In the third Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, last year’s medal topper Maharashtra is leading the medal tally with 29 medals including 9 gold, 8 silver, and 12 bronze medals. 

