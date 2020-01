Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has arrived in Guwahati for the closing ceremony of the third Khelo India Youth games 2020, on January 21 (Tuesday).

It was great to meet bollywood actor @vivekoberoi who is in Guwahati to grace the concluding ceremony of Chief Minister's Youth Conclave 2020. pic.twitter.com/GNizG0jOin — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) January 21, 2020

Earlier, in the opening ceremony, the Assam State government had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, PM Modi had canceled his trip amidst the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in the Hindi-language biographical drama film, “PM Narendra Modi” in the lead role.