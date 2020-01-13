SportsRegionalTop Stories

Khelo India: U-21 teams make Assam proud

By Pratidin Bureau
56

Under-21 teams from Assam made the state proud on Monday in various events at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 by shining in their performances. 

The Assam girls’ under-21 football team defeated Punjab by nine goals on Monday. The match was played in Nehru Stadium and Assam won against Punjab by a score of 9-0.

The athletes of the under-21 boys’ team also succeeded in bagging the gold medals in the 4 x100 meters relay race. Further, yet another bronze has been minted by Surbhi Patwari in under-21 Table Tennis.

With this, Assam has grabbed the 13th spot for itself on the ‘medal tally’ chart out of the 37 continents. The state has bagged a total of 13 medals which includes 3 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

