Assam’s Upasha Talukdar grabbed the spotlight on Day One of the gymnastics competition (Khelo India Youth Games) by clinching bronze in Girls’ U-17 all-around competition on Friday.

Maharashtra’s Maitreyi Amit Selukar and Nishka Chintamani finished higher in the ranking than Talukdar, who learnt her routines by watching videos online. But since the rules allow only two athletes from a State to win medals in a gymnastics event, the Assamese girl was awarded the bronze medal.