Khelo India Youth Games: CM attends volunteers’ meet

Ahead of the inauguration of the 3rd Khelo India Youth Games at Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged the volunteers of the sports event to perform their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM called on the volunteers to extend hospitality to the players, officials, guardians coming to the event with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’. Referring to Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s song ‘ei biswa ek krirangan’, Sonowal said that sports can create an environment of peace and development while strengthening the bond of unity and brotherhood among all sections.

Selected volunteers also expressed their feelings regarding the Khelo India Games with the CM. On the other hand, the CM encouraged them to work for making the Games a successful event.