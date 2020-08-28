Kid Beats Life-Threatening Post COVID Condition

A seven-year-old boy diagnosed with a rare hyperinflammatory syndrome as a post-COVID-19 complication survived and recovered from the life-threatening condition in Pune.

A report by The Indian Express said that the boy, who was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit of the Bharati Hospital on complaints of fever, pain in abdomen and vomiting, was diagnosed with hyperinflammatory syndrome, a post-Covid-19 complication on August 10.

The child was reportedly administered saline,oxygen and various injections to increase pumping of heart on the first day of admission. On the second day of admission, the patient was treated with steroid injection. He also showed signs of heart, lungs, abdomen and liver injury.

However, within 24-36 hours since the third day of admission, the young boy’s condition started improving dramatically. Earlier, an inflammatory substance called interleukin-6 (IL-6) level was documented to be extremely high in blood of the patient.

Upon giving the injection Tocilizumab, he started showing signs of improvement.

The patient, son of a Pune Municipal Corporation employee, went home 11 days after being admitted.