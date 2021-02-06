Kidnapped Navy Sailor Burnt Alive For Not Getting Ransom

In a sensational incident, an Indian Navy sailor, who was kidnapped in Chennai, was allegedly burned alive for refusing to pay up a ransom amount of Rs 10 lakh.

Suraj Kumar Dubey, 26, was brought to Maharashtra’s Palghar by the kidnappers and set him afire in a forest after they believed they would not received the ransom money they had demanded.

“A Naval sailor, Suraj Kumar Dubey, L/S, age 26 yrs of INS Agrani, on leave from the unit, was found in Palghar, Maharashtra, with 90 percent burns on the morning of February 5. He was brought to INHS Asvini and declared DOA,” a statement from the Navy said.

A case has been filed and Palghar Police are investigating the matter, the statement added.

As per reports, the victim was found early on Friday in a half-burnt, semi-nude condition from the forest. He was rushed to the Cottage Hospital in Dahanu and then to the Naval Hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Dubey was posted to the INS Agrani training institute in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. He was kidnapped from outside Chennai airport on January 30. Police said Dubey, who arrived at Chennai at around 9 am, was accosted by three unidentified men and forced him into an SUV.

Dubey was held in Chennai for three days before being taken to a forest in Palghar district where he was set afire after kerosene was poured on him at gunpoint.

A case of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom, robbery and sections of the Arms Act and launched manhunt to nab the culprits.