Kidnapped OIL Employees’ Family Begs ULFA (I) To Save Them

After the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent ULFA (I)’s official statement to kill the two kidnapped oil employees on Monday (February 22) both the family members have begged to save their lives.

One of the kidnapped OIL employee Pranab Kumar Gogoi’s wife pleaded ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah to make her husband safe return.

Addressing media, Gogoi’s wife said, “We will sold all ours properties, and give all the money to Paresh baruah. It doesn’t matter if we became beggars, all I want is to safe return of my husband.”

On the other hand the other kidnapped OIL employees, Ram Kumar’s father-in- law also has sent a video clip to ULFA (I) chief Paresh Baruah requesting for his son-in-law’s safe return home.

In the video released by Ram’s father-in-law, Dibakar pleaded not to kill his son-in law.

Divakar also mentioned Kumar’s son diagnosed with blood cancer through the video clip.

The family also said that they would be committed suicide if Ram Kumar’s life had sacrificed.

It may be mentioned that yesterday (February 19) through an official statement the ULFA (I) has mailed a statement regarding two kidnapped oil employees that they will be punished on Monday as the last deadline given by the militant group has expired.