Kidnapped OIL Employees’ Family Visit Paresh Baruah’s Residence

The family members of the two Quipoo oil company employees, who were kidnapped by ULFA-(I) on December 21, visited the residence of ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The family members of the two abducted oil company employees pleaded to Paresh Baruah’s brother and relatives to make arrangements for their safe return home.

Drilling superintendent PK Gogoi (51), a resident of Sivasagar district, and radio operator Ram Kumar (35) from Bihar were kidnapped in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on December 21.

Earlier, the ULFA-Independent had set February 16 as the deadline for Oil Company – Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, to secure the release of its employee Ram Kumar, failing which will result in him getting shot.

Furthermore, the ULFA-I also claimed that the central intelligence agencies along with the Chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be responsible if OIL employees die.