Kidnapped OIL Employees’ Family Visit Paresh Baruah’s Residence

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

The family members of the two Quipoo oil company employees, who were kidnapped by ULFA-(I) on December 21, visited the residence of ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The family members of the two abducted oil company employees pleaded to Paresh Baruah’s brother and relatives to make arrangements for their safe return home.

Drilling superintendent PK Gogoi (51), a resident of Sivasagar district, and radio operator Ram Kumar (35) from Bihar were kidnapped in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on December 21.

Related News

CM Sonowal To Lay Foundation Stone Of Assam Skill University…

Duliajan: Newly-Wed Wife Found Dead, Husband Arrested

Bollywood Pays Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs

Tamil Nadu: Infant Dies After Being ‘Kidnapped’ By Monkeys

Earlier, the ULFA-Independent had set February 16 as the deadline for Oil Company – Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, to secure the release of its employee Ram Kumar, failing which will result in him getting shot.

Furthermore, the ULFA-I also claimed that the central intelligence agencies along with the Chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be responsible if OIL employees die.

You might also like
Regional

Assam DGP Calls Upon NDFB-S Chairman to Join Peace Process

Regional

Carbide stuffed mangoes recovered at Jagiroad

Regional

Baghjan Fire: Sonowal Orders Inquiry

Regional

Ghy: Passengers Carrying Suspected “Ganja” Nabbed

World

Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to 3 for “fighting poverty”

Top Stories

SC Verdict On UGC Final-Year Exams Tomorrow

Comments
Loading...