Kidnapping Of OIL Employees Unfortunate: Hiren Gohain

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
80

Dr. Hiren Gohain terms the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) decision to execute the kidnapped OIL employees on Monday as meaningless, horrible and shameful incident.

Addressing a press conference Gohain said, “ The abducted employees are common people, they are not responsible for anything.” Gohain called all the Assamese people to protest against this incident.

Gohain raised question to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah as what will they get or how will be the people of Assam benefitted by killing the employees who doesn’t have any fault.

Related News

Primary School Teachers Stage Statewide Protest

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Separates From Royal Family

Prafulla Kumar Mahanta’s Health Stable: Family

LS Speaker Om Birla To Visit Meghalaya On Feb 25

It may be mentioned that yesterday (February 19) through an official statement the ULFA (I) has mailed a statement regarding two kidnapped oil employees that they will be punished on Monday as the last deadline given by the militant group has expired.

The literary critic urged the militant group to sit on a talk with the government.

Taking a dig to ULFA(I), Gohain said “Paresh Baruah should have urged the government to release those who are in jail for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).”

You might also like
National

Ajit Pawar’s Letter to BJP has Signatures of 54 MLAs: Centre to SC

Regional

Centre submits SOP for disposal of claims and objections in NRC updation

National

INX Media: Now Indrani Mukerjea seeks to turn approver

Entertainment

Rima’s ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ to be screened at Berlin film fest

Sports

Chasing 194 to win, India surrenders Edgbaston test to England

Regional

People of Assam have won: Akhil Gogoi

Comments
Loading...