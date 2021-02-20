Kidnapping Of OIL Employees Unfortunate: Hiren Gohain

Dr. Hiren Gohain terms the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) decision to execute the kidnapped OIL employees on Monday as meaningless, horrible and shameful incident.

Addressing a press conference Gohain said, “ The abducted employees are common people, they are not responsible for anything.” Gohain called all the Assamese people to protest against this incident.

Gohain raised question to ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah as what will they get or how will be the people of Assam benefitted by killing the employees who doesn’t have any fault.

It may be mentioned that yesterday (February 19) through an official statement the ULFA (I) has mailed a statement regarding two kidnapped oil employees that they will be punished on Monday as the last deadline given by the militant group has expired.

The literary critic urged the militant group to sit on a talk with the government.

Taking a dig to ULFA(I), Gohain said “Paresh Baruah should have urged the government to release those who are in jail for protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).”