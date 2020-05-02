Kim Jong-un appears in public

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has appeared in public for the first time in 20 days, said the country’s state media. According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the North Korean leader cut the ribbon at the opening of a fertiliser factory on Friday, amid rumours about his health.

Kim was photographed smiling and talking to aides at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and also touring the plant.

KCNA also said that people who were attending the event “burst into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah!’ for the Supreme Leader who is commanding the all-people general march for accomplishing the great cause of prosperity”.

It may be mentioned here that speculation about Kim’s health began after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of his grandfather, state founder Kim II Sung on 15 April. The anniversary is one of the biggest events in the North Korean calendar, and Kim had never missed this event.