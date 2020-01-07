King Khan to Host the 65th Filmfare Awards in Guwahati

Bollywood Badshah Shahrukh Khan will be hosting the 65th Filmfare Awards, 2020 to be held in Guwahati on February 15. Vicky Kaushal will be the co-host of King Khan.

According to a report in Box Office Worldwide, SRK will be leading the show and will host it. He will be seen portraying his usual quirks and will not be alone as Vicky Kaushal will be joining him as the co-host for the event.

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) and the Times Group has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard on November 25, 2019, in the city.

The event, worth anything between Rs 20 and Rs 30 crore, is likely to be held on February 15, 2020, at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium at Amingaon. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

Authorities from the Assam government on August 10 said that Rs. 300 Crore has been sanctioned to promote the state as a global tourist destination.

However, the cost of tickets to the gala event in its earlier edition which ranged from Rs 10 thousand to Rs 3 lakhs held in Mumbai, does not augur much confidence as the whopping prices of tickets if continues in this edition might as well stop many common people from walking the red carpet with the Bollywood stars.