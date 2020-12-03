‘King Of Spices’ MDH Owner Dharampal Gulati No More

Padma Bhushan ‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of one of India’s premiere masala brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti) passed away on Thursday morning.

Fondly known as also ‘Dadaji’, Mahashay Dharampal was 97 years old.

According to initial reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The King of Spices Gulati’s father Chuni Lal started a small shop in Sialkot, Pakistan, way back in 1919 is now a Rs. 1500 crore empire which runs the masala company, about 20 schools and a hospital.

After India’s partition, Gulati moved to a shop in Karol Bagh in Delhi and opened 15 factories supplying 1000 dealers in India.

In a tweet, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “India’s most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away this morning. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul. May his soul rest in peace.”