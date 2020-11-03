KKHSOU Signs MoU with NTF For Documenting Social History

The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) for Documentation of contemporary Social History of Assam.

The Purpose of MoU is to continue the research and document the events and happening of the Post Colonial Assam. It will also promote mutual Collaboration in research activities and establish a framework for exchange and collaboration in areas of History and other areas of common interests for mutual benefit.

The MoU also aims to work for joint and collaborative research and consultancy in the thrust areas of Common interests by both the organizations. The organizations will also work for joint organization of conference, workshop, seminar, symposia, school, training, lectures etc. to improve the exchange of knowledge and experience as stated in a press statement.

The organizations shall also emphasize the exchange of books, journals, and teaching materials including textbooks, audio-video publications, reports, and other teaching aids. It will also indulge in the joint publication of books, journals, research publications, and teaching materials, etc.