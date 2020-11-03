KKHSOU Signs MoU with NTF For Documenting Social History

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
KKHSOU Signs MoU
63

The Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nanda Talukdar Foundation (NTF) for Documentation of contemporary Social History of Assam.

The Purpose of MoU is to continue the research and document the events and happening of the Post Colonial Assam.  It will also promote mutual Collaboration in research activities and establish a framework for exchange and collaboration in areas of History and other areas of common interests for mutual benefit.

The MoU also aims to work for joint and collaborative research and consultancy in the thrust areas of Common interests by both the organizations. The organizations will also work for joint organization of conference, workshop, seminar, symposia, school, training, lectures etc. to improve the exchange of knowledge and experience as stated in a press statement.

Related News

Udalguri: 3 Dead in a Road Accident

Satradhikar Gopal Ch Dev Goswami Passes Away

File Replies by 2 Weeks: SC on Delimitation Pleas in Assam

US Presidential Election: Trump-Biden Race Begins

The organizations shall also emphasize the exchange of books, journals, and teaching materials including textbooks, audio-video publications, reports, and other teaching aids. It will also indulge in the joint publication of books, journals, research publications, and teaching materials, etc.

You might also like
Environment

Baghjan: Strong Protests Over Today’s Suicide Halts Capping Operations

National

Mukesh Ambani is now Asia’s richest man

National

“Choosing Reliance Defence was mandatory for Dassault to get Rafale deal”

National

Pakistan continues to provoke India

National

RSS does not influence government: Mohan Bhagwat

Top Stories

ISRO-NASA Satellite To Be Launched by 2022

Comments
Loading...