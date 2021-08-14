KKHSOU Vice-Chancellor Suspended For Alleged Involvement In GU Idol Scam

AssamEducationTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
kkhsou

Krishna Kanta Handique State Open University (KKHSOU) Vice-Chancellor Kandarpa Das has been suspended on Friday on an order by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

As per reports, Professor Das was suspended for his alleged involvement in the Institute Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) scam of Gauhati University where he had served as the Director from 2006 to 2016.

Das was appointed the Vice-Chancellor of the KKHSOU in March last year.

Meanwhile, a one-man commission was set up to probe the IDOL scam. The commission called for action against the vice-chancellors, registrars and directors (IDOL) of that period and its report stated that they were found responsible in terms of the issue-wise findings.

“Eight courses under the postgraduate programme, eight under the PG diploma programme, four undergraduate programmes, one diploma programme and two certificate programmes by IDOL during 2010-17 were unapproved,” the report said.

Also Read: Border Marked Stones Wiped Out From Assam-Meghalaya Border in Boko

