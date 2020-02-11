KMSS and SMSS congratulate AAP

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its win in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020 with a huge margin.

“BJP is fascist and communal force,” the KMSS and SMSS stated in a press release. They also appealed to the people of Assam to do the same thing as Delhi people in the 2021 Assam assembly election.

It may be mentioned here that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP clichéd the Delhi Assembly Elections with 62 seats. Meanwhile, BJP only succeeded to win 8 seats. Indian National Congress failed to win a single seat for the consecutive second time.