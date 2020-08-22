Top StoriesRegional

KMSS Announces New Political Party

The peasant organization Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Saturday has announced the formation of a new political party.

“It will be a brand new regional political party,” General Secretary of KMSS Bhasco-D-Saikia said, adding, “The structure and agenda of the proposed party are being worked out.

The working structure under the party have been named as Assamese National Programme (অসমবাসীৰ জাতীয় কৰ্মসূচী)

Bhasco-D-Saikia further added, “People of all castes, religions and languages ​​of Assam will be inducted in this party”.

The KMSS general secretary asserted the new party will lead a new mass liberation struggle, “It’s not a mass liberation struggle of the past, it’s going to be a whole new one. Further stating, “There will be no scope of indulging communal forces.

KMSS is waiting for the release of its founder leader Akhil Gogoi and in this regard, Saikia said, “Akhil Gogoi will announce the name of the party”.

