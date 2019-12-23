KMSS Demands Release of Akhil Gogoi

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) staged protest in Chahchal area in Guwahati demanding to release Akhil Gogoi immediately.

The KMSS has observed a sit-in demonstration programme demanding to release its adviser Akhil Gogoi, Secretary Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, Manab Konwar and ULFA leader Jiten Dutta who were arrested during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Moreover, noted litterateurs Homen Borgohain and Hiren Gohain, AASU Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya also demanded release of Akhil Gogoi who was arrested on December 12.

Akhil Gogoi has been taken into 10 days NIA custody on December 17.

The NIA seeks 20 days custody but the court has given 10 days custody to the peasant leader.

NIA filed three cases against Gogoi under Section 120(B)/124(A), 153(A)/153(B) and 18/39 of Unlawful Activities (Preventive) Act, (UAPA).