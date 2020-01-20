KMSS leader arrested for anti-CAA violence

Police on Sunday night arrested a Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district for his alleged involvement in violence during ant-CAA protests.

Dibrugarh police arrested KMSS Dibrugarh unit secretary Sachi Senchowa on charges of destroying public property and involved in violence during the protests against the amended citizenship law.

Earlier, KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi was arrested by Assam police in Jorhat on December 12 as a preventive measure amid protest against the CAA. On December 13, Guwahati police registered a suo moto case against him. The case was handed over to NIA on December 14 on state government’s request.

The NIA booked him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).