KMSS Leader Sent To Judicial Custody

National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati sent Krishok Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) secretary Dhoirjya Konwar and Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) president Bitu Sonowal to judicial custody on Thursday.

These two leaders had been in NIA custody for ten days. After the term ends, the NIA officer produced them to the court where the NIA officer did not demand any more custody in the court and following to it Court had sent both of them to Judicial Custody.

Dhoirjya Kowar and Bitu Sonowal were arrested under the Unlawful Activity (Preventive) Act (UAPA) by Assam Police in the allegation that they were linked with the Maoist, which was registered in Chandmari Police station in the year 2009.