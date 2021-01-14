KMSS Leaders Observe Hunger Strike Amidst Bihu

The three leaders of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti Dharjya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, and Manash Konwar have observed a 48-hour hunger strike amidst the Bhogali Bihu demanding to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and to release the peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.

The three leaders have observed the hunger strike since Wednesday night at Chachal in Sixmile. While the entire state is busy celebrating Uruka, the KMSS leaders are protesting against the government for not releasing their co-leader Akhil Gogoi who was in jail since December 12, 2019, allegedly having a link with the Maoists.

It may be mentioned that the Gauhati High Court has rejected the bail of the peasant leader on January 7.