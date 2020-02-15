KMSS Leaders Produced at CJM Court Today

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Akhil Gogoi
File Image
422

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi was produced at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Saturday along with Bitu Sonowal and Dharjya Konwar.

CID wants all the three leaders under its custody. Allegations have been made against them of conspiracy and misbehaving during the anti-CAA movement.

On February 10, Akhil Gogoi was produced at NIA court after his custody of 14-days got over and was again taken under NIA custody on Monday last.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

100 Idols To be Immersed in Pandu Ghat: CP

Regional

‘Sreemoyee Asomi Award’ to Sadin-Pratidin group

Entertainment

Rima’s ‘Bulbul Can Sing’ to be screened at Berlin film fest

Regional

Two youths drown at Brahmaputra river

National

Mizoram campaign ends, goes to poll on Nov 28

World

Iranian General Qassem Soleimani killed

Comments
Loading...