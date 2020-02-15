KMSS Leaders Produced at CJM Court Today

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi was produced at Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Saturday along with Bitu Sonowal and Dharjya Konwar.

CID wants all the three leaders under its custody. Allegations have been made against them of conspiracy and misbehaving during the anti-CAA movement.

On February 10, Akhil Gogoi was produced at NIA court after his custody of 14-days got over and was again taken under NIA custody on Monday last.