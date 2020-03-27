Know how Hima Das spending her quarantine

This is a strange time indeed, as Coronaviruses are feared worldwide and people are trying to be safe at home. Sprinter Hima Das takes every challenge with joy. She is now spending more time with painting at home to entertain herself.

Hima recorded a presentation and shared it on social media. She wrote “Discovering fun activities outside of the 400-meter track world, is how I am dealing with these uncertain times. We know we don’t have all the answers. But one thing is certain – together is how we’ll get through this. Stay home & stay safe..” It definitely sounds good.