Knowledge Superpower: PM discusses reforms in education sector

To make India a global knowledge superpower, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in the education sector,

“Chaired a meeting in which we had in-depth discussions relating to the education sector. We are working towards educational reforms that would make India a global knowledge superpower,” Modi Tweeted.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), special emphasis was given on the use of technology in the education sector like adapting online classes, education portal and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

It may be mentioned here that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, further extending the lockdown for a period of two weeks beyond May 4.