Kohli retains No.1 position in ICC Test batsmen ranking

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
Indian Captain Virat Kohli continues to top the ICC Test batsmen’s ranking but his deputy Ajinkya Rahane slipped a place to the ninth spot.

Kohli has 928 points, 17 more than second-placed Australian run-machine Steve Smith. Cheteshwar Pujara also remained in sixth place with 791 points. Rahane has 759 points.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the best-placed Indian in the bowlers’ ranking at sixth spot with 794 points, while spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was placed eighth. Seamer Mohammed Shami was the third Indian in the top 10, improving a spot to be placed in the ninth position.

In the all-rounders ranking, Ravindra Jadeja remained static at the third place with 406 points, while Ashwin improved a place to capture the fourth position with 308 points.

