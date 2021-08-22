Kokrajhar: 3 Accused Killed In Encounter

Three accused in a gang robbery were killed in an encounter in the wee hours of Sunday in Kokrajhar.

They were gunned down by the Assam Police during a “retaliatory firing”.

The gang of robbers was caught looting Allahabad Bank in the district. Upon being intercepted, the robbers had opened fire at the police personnel.

They were injured but were later pronounced dead.

Vehicles, tools, gas cutters, 2 pistols along with oxygen cylinders were recovered as well

Atleast 20 criminals have been killed in similar encounters, while, 30 have sustained bullet injuries since May this year.