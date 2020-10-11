Kokrajhar: 40 Shops Gutted In Fire

At least 40 shops were destroyed as fire engulfed it at Fakiragram Bazar in Kokrajhar district.

The incident took place from 2.30 am onwards on Sunday. Six fire tender and team reached the site to douse the flame, however, the shops were gutted by then.

Reportedly, the damaged properties have been estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1 crore.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown and an investigation is underway.