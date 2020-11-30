Top StoriesRegional

Kokrajhar ADC Accused Of Sexual Harassment

By Pratidin Bureau
351

An FIR was filed against the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar D. Bora was lodged recently for allegedly sexually harassing a married woman.

As per reports, the woman belongs to Kokrajhar town and is a mother of one. She said she approached the ADC Bora on November 22 for settlement of land related issue when she was allegedly forced to have sex.

According to the Sentinel, the woman said the ADC called her to his official residence on that day for settlement of land dispute and accordingly she went to residence alone as her husband had to go to Guwahati. She alleged that the ADC, in course of their conversation asked her to sleep with him but she flatly refused it and questioned as to why he desired so. She also said the ADC kept hold on her right hand and even threatened her for bad consequence but she somehow could come out of the residence and called to district women’s help line for help which, finally has taken over the issue.

Related News

Ghy: Leopard Enters Girls’ Hostel

2nd Autobiography Of Dalai Lama Translated To Assamese

Farmer Protests: PM attacks Oppn Parties

UPPL To File Case Against Former Member

Furthermore, the woman told media persons that she had approached the Assam State Women Commission for prompt action and demanded that action should be taken against him so that such harassment does not happen to others.

The ADC, on the other hand, filed a counter FIR at Kokrajhar police station denying the allegations as false and cooked up.

You might also like
Top Stories

Cash-for-votes: Mamata Banerjee slams Himanta

Regional

People start leaving Arunachal

Regional

Golaghat Sports Officer caught red-handed taking bribe

Technology

iPhones most likely to be derecognised on all operational networks

Regional

Abinash Kalita from Barpeta Tops in Science Stream

Regional

Huge cache of arms & ammunition and cash recovered in Kohima

Comments
Loading...