Kokrajhar ADC Accused Of Sexual Harassment

An FIR was filed against the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar D. Bora was lodged recently for allegedly sexually harassing a married woman.

As per reports, the woman belongs to Kokrajhar town and is a mother of one. She said she approached the ADC Bora on November 22 for settlement of land related issue when she was allegedly forced to have sex.

According to the Sentinel, the woman said the ADC called her to his official residence on that day for settlement of land dispute and accordingly she went to residence alone as her husband had to go to Guwahati. She alleged that the ADC, in course of their conversation asked her to sleep with him but she flatly refused it and questioned as to why he desired so. She also said the ADC kept hold on her right hand and even threatened her for bad consequence but she somehow could come out of the residence and called to district women’s help line for help which, finally has taken over the issue.

Furthermore, the woman told media persons that she had approached the Assam State Women Commission for prompt action and demanded that action should be taken against him so that such harassment does not happen to others.

The ADC, on the other hand, filed a counter FIR at Kokrajhar police station denying the allegations as false and cooked up.