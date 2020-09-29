Kokrajhar: BPF Demands to Conduct BTC Election

The Youth wings of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) and BSU jointly organized a rally demanding to conduct the BTC election before October 27, the date when the Governor rule will be expired. The rally was started from the BPF party office to Deputy Commissioner’s office at Kokrajhar to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam and the State election commission.

Talking to reporters, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary said that they have organized series of agitation programme and on Wednesday a mass candle light programme will be organized demanding to conduct the election as soon as possible.

Hagrama also slams Pramod Boro, president of UPPL for his false promise to common people.