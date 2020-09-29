Kokrajhar: BPF Demands to Conduct BTC Election

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kokrajhar Protest
0

The Youth wings of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) and BSU jointly organized a rally demanding to conduct the BTC election before October 27, the date when the Governor rule will be expired. The rally was started from the BPF party office to Deputy Commissioner’s office at Kokrajhar to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam and the State election commission.

Talking to reporters, BPF President Hagrama Mohilary said that they have organized series of agitation programme and on Wednesday a mass candle light programme will be organized demanding to conduct the election as soon as possible.

Hagrama also slams Pramod Boro, president of UPPL for his false promise to common people.

Related News

Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 6-Year-Old

Mizoram’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 1,958

SI Exam Scam: Nalbari Police Arrests Another Candidate

23 Staff of Assam Valley School Test COVID-19+

You might also like
Regional

Golaghat: 6 Houses Gutted In Blaze

Regional

Country Liquor Destroyed in Morigaon, 5 Arrested

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Active cases cross 15000 mark

National

COVID-19: India’s Recovery Rate Reaches 77.09%

World

Osama bin Laden’s son killed in US operation

Regional

7 Years Imprisonment to Five for Hunting Protected Species

Comments
Loading...