Kokrajhar: Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized

In yet another successful operation ahead of the BTC polls, Assam Police has seized a cache of illegal arms and ammunition in Kokrajhar’s Kachugaon.

Based on specific information on concealed illegal arms and ammunition, IPS officer Siddharth Nahar and his team launched an operation in Ripu forest ride No. 3 under Kachugaon police station.

The police force recovered one 7.65 mm pistol, one magazine, four round ammunition of 7.65 mm pistol, and two country made rifles.

A further investigation is underway.