Kokrajhar: DNH High School Declared Containment Zone

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
DNH School
63

The D.N.H. High School in Kokrajhar has been declared as containment zone after the Principal and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kokrajhar administration has restricted entry and exit in the school after its Principal and a staff member tested positive of the virus. The administration also restricted movement of vehicles in the road in front of the school.

Meanwhile, five students of North Ghoramara Pre-primary School also tested positive for COVID-19.

Related News

Assam: Coaching Institutes to Run with 50% Attendance

COVID Assam: 1,931 New Cases, 10 Deaths

All Educational Institutions To Be Closed In Guwahati Only…

Private:

Moreover, the administration asked the school authorities to follow the new SOP issued by the state government regarding conducting classes.

It may be mentioned that 21 people in the district have tested positive on Friday taking the total number of cases in the district to 124.

You might also like
National

Sheila Dikshit Cremated with State Honour

Regional

Law on asylum : Jayanta Malla attacks Congress

Regional

COVID-19: CRPF personnel from Assam passes away

Regional

MLAs Report Card to be Monitored Before Issuing Tickets: Ranjit Dass

Top Stories

‘Demonetisation Was Beneficial’ – PM Modi On 4th Anniversary

Technology

‘COVID19 vaccine’ searched highest by Indians: Google

Comments
Loading...