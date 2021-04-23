Kokrajhar: DNH High School Declared Containment Zone

The D.N.H. High School in Kokrajhar has been declared as containment zone after the Principal and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Kokrajhar administration has restricted entry and exit in the school after its Principal and a staff member tested positive of the virus. The administration also restricted movement of vehicles in the road in front of the school.

Meanwhile, five students of North Ghoramara Pre-primary School also tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, the administration asked the school authorities to follow the new SOP issued by the state government regarding conducting classes.

It may be mentioned that 21 people in the district have tested positive on Friday taking the total number of cases in the district to 124.