Another doctor died of COVID-19 in Kokrajhar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Amal Mushahary (56).

The doctor had been serving at NB Civil Hospital in Kokrajhar and was in charge of COVID-19. Dr. Mushahary was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on August 10 and succumbed to the disease on Monday afternoon.

Seven people have died so far in Kokrajhar due to COVID-19.