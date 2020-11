Kokrajhar: Family of Five Dies By Suicide

A family of five people allegedly died by suicide in Gossaigaon in Kokrajhar on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as one Nirmal Pal, his wife Mallika Pal and three daughters Puja, Niha and Dipa Pal.

The cause for the alleged suicide is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, a police investigation is underway.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited…