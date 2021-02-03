Kokrajhar: Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition, Explosives Seized

Acting on specific information, police on Tuesday night recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives at Nasraibil village in Kokrajhar’s Saraibil area.

According to an official statement, a team of police led by sub-inspector Mithun Taye intercepted a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 16A 4165’ based on specific inputs. Upon searching, the cache of weapons and explosives were discovered which includes –

Five AK 56 rifles and eight magazines

One HK 33E rifle and one magazine

One under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) with 11 rounds

Eight Chinese hand grenades

300 rounds of AK 56 live ammunition

Along with the above, five mobile phones, blankets, plastics, tooth brushes etc were also found in the vehicle.

Six persons have been arrested in connection to the case. They were identified as Snmanjay Basumatary (35), Rabinath Narzary (25), Pungka Basumatary, Mwtang Basumatary, Manipal Mushahary (34), Swmkwr Basumatary (26).