Kokrajhar: Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered

By Pratidin Bureau
Acting on a tip-off, police on Friday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunitions as well as explosives from a deep jungle area of Ripu Reserve Forest in Kokrajhar district.

As per reports, the illegal arms and ammunition, which include 4 AK 47 rifles, 3 grenades, 10 pistols, 6 hand-made guns and many bullets, were concealed underground in a thick forest area about 300 meters away from Sundari Nala under Gossaigaon police station.

The operation was conducted jointly by Kokrajhar police led by APS Mukut Rabha, border patrol (SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at around 2pm yesterday.

