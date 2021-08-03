Kokrajhar: Huge Consignment of Ganja Worth Rs. 1crore Recovered

A huge consignment of ganja weighing 622 kilograms has been recovered and seized by the police in Kokrajhar district.

Assam police informed that the consignment carries an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore.

The ganja consignment has been seized while it was being transported, hidden in a secret chamber of a truck, bearing registration number PB 08 DS 6178.

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar Police have launched an investigation into the seizure and are trying to bust the drug network.

This massive seizure of ganja by the police comes in line with the Assam Government’s crusade against illegal drugs smuggling into the state.

“Another Jack-Pot busted; we just keep rollin’ ! In yet another major success in #WarOnDrugs, 622 Kg of Marijuana worth 1 crore was recovered from a secret chamber hidden inside a truck. Two accused have been apprehended & further investigation is on to unearth the drug network,” the Kokrajhar Police said in a tweet.

Special DG of Assam Police GP Singh tweeted: “@KokrajharP recovered 622 Kilograms of Cannabis from a truck this morning and arrested two persons. Well done Team Kokrajhar. Backward & Forward linkages are being established.”

