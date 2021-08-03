Kokrajhar: Huge Consignment of Ganja Worth Rs. 1crore Recovered

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kokrajhar Ganja

A huge consignment of ganja weighing 622 kilograms has been recovered and seized by the police in Kokrajhar district.

Assam police informed that the consignment carries an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore.

The ganja consignment has been seized while it was being transported, hidden in a secret chamber of a truck, bearing registration number PB 08 DS 6178. 

Related News

Bengal Floods: Dams Discharge Water, 14 Killed & 2.5…

Dima Hasao: Huge Scam Revealed in Drinking Water Project in…

PM Modi To Invite Entire Indian Olympic Contingent To Red…

Guwahati: 450 Covid-19 +VE Patients Undergo Treatment At…

Meanwhile, the Kokrajhar Police have launched an investigation into the seizure and are trying to bust the drug network. 

This massive seizure of ganja by the police comes in line with the Assam Government’s crusade against illegal drugs smuggling into the state. 

“Another Jack-Pot busted; we just keep rollin’ ! In yet another major success in #WarOnDrugs, 622 Kg of Marijuana worth 1 crore was recovered from a secret chamber hidden inside a truck. Two accused have been apprehended & further investigation is on to unearth the drug network,” the Kokrajhar Police said in a tweet. 

Special DG of Assam Police GP Singh tweeted: “@KokrajharP recovered 622 Kilograms of Cannabis from a truck this morning and arrested two persons. Well done Team Kokrajhar. Backward & Forward linkages are being established.” 

ALSO READ: Bengal Floods: Dams Discharge Water, 14 Killed & 2.5 Lakh Displaced

You might also like
Top Stories

Bail Granted To Disha Ravi In Toolkit Case

Top Stories

Indian Navy In Bangladesh To Mark 50th Anniversary Of 1971 War

Assam

Woman found dead hanging from ceiling

Assam

Youths arrested with illegal arms in Hojai

Assam

Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan

National

3 Bangladeshi Nationals Held Along International Border In Bengal