A bus passenger mysteriously died while travelling from Guwahati to Bilasipara during night.

Identified as Jagdish Das alias Babu, the deceased was travelling in the bus bearing registration number AS 01FC-3357.

A mason by profession, Das, who is a resident of Sithila Bogoriguri of Kokrajhar, was reportedly taken by a contractor named Dilip Barman along with him for work four days back.