Govt Misuses Public Money In Peace Rally: Naba Sarania

Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania on Friday said that it is unfortunate that Assam government is misusing 15 to 20 crore public money daily in pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally.

In a prize distribution ceremony organized by Dolgaon Jatiya Vidyalaya, Darang district Naba Sarania stated, “it is not good to use public money and property in this way. The BJP is seen busy conducting the peace rally by using public money but the works remain pending in the offices.”

He further stated that a strong political party is necessary in the state as both Congress and BJP are not reliable as both the parties have destroyed the state.