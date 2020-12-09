Kokrajhar: MP Naba Sarania Detained Ahead of Phase II BTC Polls

Lok Sabha MP Naba Kumar Sarania has been detained by police on Tuesday night after electoral violence occurred at Salakati in Kokrajhar district at around 11.30 pm. It has been alleged that Sarania was distributing money to the voters.

Chaos erupted after Sarania along with his supporters have been detained by police yesterday night. Miscreants attacked the supporters of Naba Sarania and they were gheraoed by some unknown people. Later police reached the spot and brought Naba Sarania and his supporters to Salakati outpost and later shifted to Kokrajhar police station.

Following the detention of Sarania along with his supporters, chaos erupted in the area and also damaged the vehicle of the Officer in-charge of the Salakati police outpost.

Magician Vikram Talukdar and GSP leader Hemaprova Devi who were also present in the incident said that they reached the house of one supporter of Sarania as they were invited for a dinner after finishing of the election campaign with the MP when some miscreants attacked them. The miscreants also snatched their mobiles and purse, alleged Hemaprova Devi. However, they denied the allegation made against Sarania of distributing money.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Kokrajhar police station against Naba Sarania under Case No 143/171C, 177A.