Uttam Kumar Brahma, District Programme Manager (DPM) of NHM of Kokrajhar district has tested COVID-19 positive yesterday.

He is now undergoing treatment at Corona isolation ward of Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital Kokrajhar.

As many as new 31 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Kokrajhar district today.

Till today, a total of 1239 positive cases have been detected in Kokrajhar District.