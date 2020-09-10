Kokrajhar Person in Home Isolation Dies of COVID

In a latest development, a COVID-19 positive person who had opted for home isolation breathed his last today in Kokrajhar.

Raj Kumar Basumatary of Sesapani had tested positive for the contagion on September 5.

He then, as per sources, didn’t get admitted to hospital but in conformity with the latest guidelines, instead went for home isolation.

With his death, the cumulative death tally in the district goes up to 18, and the total infected tally as of today stands at 2391.