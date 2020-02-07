Kokrajhar: PM Modi Hits At Rahul Gandhi for ‘Beating with Stick’ Remark

Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his stick remark on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who participated in the celebration of Bodo Accord at Kokrajhar said, “Kabhi kabhi log danda marne ki baatein karte hain. Lekin jis Modi ko itne badi matra mein mata aur beheno ka suraksha kawach mila ho us par kitne bhi dande gir jaye, usko kuch nahi hota (Sometimes people talk about beating with sticks, but those sticks will have no effect on Modi as he is blessed and protected by the blessing of sisters and mothers).”

On Thursday, Modi, in his reply to the discussion on the presidential address, referred to the Congress leader’s comments about “youth beating Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs”, and said he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back can bear the sticks.

The PM underlined that his government will not allow violence to return to the northeast.

Modi said, “I welcome all those who were part of the Bodo Land Movement and have joined the mainstream. After five decades, with full harmony, the expectations and aspirations of every partner associated with the Bodo Land Movement have been respected.”

This is the prime minister’s first visit to the Northeast since protests erupted against the Citizenship Amendment Act last December. Earlier also PM Modi cancelled his visit to Assam two times due to the protests that erupted in the Northeast against the new citizenship act.

The Bodo agreement was signed on January 27 by the Central government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), All Bodo Students’ Union and a civil society group. It is aimed at bringing a lasting peace in Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.