Kokrajhar: Public Entry in BTC Secretariat Suspended from Today

The public entry in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat and Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) has been suspended from Friday. The move comes after a rise in cases of COVID-19 in Kokrajhar.

The public entry has been banned from July 16 to July 23 at the BTC Secretariat, said a notification issued by the Principal Secretary of BTC.

All employees (including contractual and fixed pay) who have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine shall attend office.

BTC Secretariat employees should get vaccinated else their salary for the month of July 2021 will be held up.

Employees who are high risk i.e. older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions to take extra precautions.

All officials are advised to take care of their own health and look out for respiratory symptoms/fever and if feeling unwell, should leave the workplace immediately after informing/reporting controlling officer.

