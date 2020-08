One passed away due to COVID-19 on Wednesday in Kokrajhar.

72-year-old Nikunja Sarkar, a resident of Gurefella Kachugaon under Gossiagaon Subdivision was declared dead at 3.30 pm.

Sarkar was admitted to the isolation ward at Rupnath Brahma Civil Hospital on August 18.

According to the state government data four COVID-19 related deaths have been reported so far in Kokrajhar district along with 51 active cases are