Kokrajhar Reports Three COVID Deaths

Three COVID patients succumbed to the disease today died of COVID-19 in Kokrajhar district.

The deceased have been identified as 45 –year-old Dalimi Basumatary of Titaguri, 36-year-old Barnabesh Murmu of Simbargaon and 70-year-old Narayan Sarkar of Bhowraguri.

The district administration data shows that 102 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected from Kokrajhar district today while 1776 total positive cases have been recorded in the district so far.

Meanwhile, 13 persons have lost their lives to COVID-19 from the district.