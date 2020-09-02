Kokrajhar Reports Three COVID Deaths

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
196

Three COVID patients succumbed to the disease today died of COVID-19 in Kokrajhar district. 

The deceased have been identified as 45 –year-old Dalimi Basumatary of Titaguri, 36-year-old Barnabesh Murmu of Simbargaon  and 70-year-old Narayan Sarkar of Bhowraguri.

The district administration data shows that 102 new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected from Kokrajhar district today while 1776 total positive cases have been recorded in the district so far.

Related News

Assam: Best Performing Schools To Be Awarded

Leopard Caged In Maligaon

Indian Flights To Operate With 60% Capacity

Arunachal: Central Team Visits Flood-Hit Areas

Meanwhile, 13 persons have lost their lives to COVID-19 from the district. 

You might also like
Regional

Himanta should be Assam CM: Bengali organisation

Regional

Minister Doley denies irregularities P&RD appointments

Regional

Meghalaya Conducts Lowest COVID-19 Test in NE

National

ATMs, banking operations to be hit on these days!

Regional

68th Assam Police Day celebrations today

Top Stories

Barak Valley Discontent Over Govt Spending on Namghars

Comments
Loading...